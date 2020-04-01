No Talks Around Kohli & Boys Taking Pay Cut: BCCI Treasurer
Sportspersons being asked to take pay cuts have been making news ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus brought the world to a standstill. But Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Treasurer Arun Dhumal has made it clear that there is no such thought process at present when it comes to the salary of the Indian cricketers.
