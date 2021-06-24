No Technical Issues, Batsmen Have to Stay in Sync With Momentum of the Game - Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli said their batting unit has no technical deficiencies in seaming or swinging conditions, but called them to ‘stay in sync with the momentum’ of the game to ensure bowlers don’t call the shots. India’s batsmen managed only 217 and 170 in tough batting conditions in the ICC World Test Championship final, which they lost by 8 wickets to New Zealand in Southampton.

Best Test Team Can’t Be Decided Over One Game, WTC Final Should be Best of Three: Virat Kohli

India have a five-Test series against England to follow this game.

Two Away Wins, Unbeaten at Home: New Zealand’s Road to ICC World Test Championship Glory

“We definitely need to work out better plans in terms of understanding how to score runs. We have to stay in sync with the momentum of the game and not let it drift away too much. Don’t think there is any technical deficiencies, it’s about being a bit more brave. Unless it’s absolutely overcast, we should be able to take the game forward and put the opposition under pressure," Kohli said in the press conference.

“We are collectively trying to put runs on the board as a batting unit. The mindset has to be to score runs. You can’t allow the bowler to dictate terms, you’re not taking the game forward too. If we consistently put 300 on the board, it is a different kind of game. We will try to execute that everytime we bat."

When asked if India plan to play warm-up matches against county teams prior to the England Tests, Kohli revealed that option was not given to them.

“That doesn’t depend on us. We wanted first-class games but that’s not been given, I don’t the reason. We have ample time for the first Test, we should be ready for it."

Kohli also backed Rishabh Pant to play the way he does.

“Rishabh’s definitely going to be an expressive player. He assesses situations very well. When things don’t come off, you can say it’s an error in judgment and that’s acceptable in sport. But we will continue to back him to play that way, find ways to score runs and put oppositions under pressure. He can be a match winner for India consistently in the future."

Kohli said the Test team will continue to reassess and evolve to ensure they stay on top.

“We will continue to reassess, what are the things needed to improve our side. Evolving with the game is very important. When you’ve been a top side for a few years in a row, you don’t want to drop your standards. We want to rectify areas that need to be rectified. We will have those conversations in the near future, it’s not like we’ll wait for a year or so. The white ball team, guys are ready… same thing has to be done for the Test side."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here