CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » No Telecast of ENG-PAK Series in Pakistan Since Indian Company Holds Rights: Fawad Chaudhry

No Telecast of ENG-PAK Series in Pakistan Since Indian Company Holds Rights: Fawad Chaudhry

No Telecast of ENG-PAK Series in Pakistan Since Indian Company Holds Rights: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan cabinet on Tuesday rejected a proposal to liaise with an Indian company for live telecast of the upcoming Pakistan-England cricket series due to the current political tensions. Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry told the media after the cabinet meeting that Pakistan Television (PTV) requested the government to sign an agreement with Star and Sony to broadcast the matches.

Pakistan cabinet on Tuesday rejected a proposal to liaise with an Indian company for live telecast of the upcoming Pakistan-England cricket series due to the current political tensions. Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry told the media after the cabinet meeting that Pakistan Television (PTV) requested the government to sign an agreement with Star and Sony to broadcast the matches.

ALSO READ – India’s Test Series Win in Australia Adjudged the ‘Ultimate Test Series’, Says ICC

“The cabinet has rejected the request of PTV to sign an agreement with Star and Sony to air the England-Pakistan cricket series,” Fawad said.

He said the Imran Khan government had already made it clear that relations with India depended on reversing the August 5, 2019 action, referring to the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. “Our ties with India cannot be normalised until those actions are withdrawn,” he said.

Chaudhry said that Star and Sony have monopoly over all cricket contents for South Asia and due to the absence of agreement with any Indian company, “the series will not be aired in Pakistan.”

But he said that the government was trying to find a middle ground by approaching the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and other foreign companies to secure broadcasting rights.

He also said that the PTV and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would suffer financial losses due to the cabinet decision. The cricket series between Pakistan and England is scheduled to start from July 8.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan said on Saturday that experienced left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir could still play for the national team and efforts are on for a rapprochement between him and the coaches, including head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Khan disclosed that Amir had met him in the UK and he had poured out his grievances against the team management.

ALSO READ – ‘We Were all Bloody Indians to Them, But Since IPL Started They’re Licking Our Backsides’

“I also made it clear to him that the path he adopted was not right as a senior player,” he said on the Cricket Baaz channel on YouTube. “I think Amir is a valuable player for us even now and we will now make efforts to bring about rapprochement between him and the coaches.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking