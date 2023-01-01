'No VIP Movement, There Are Chances of Infection': DDCA Concerned Over Visitors Flocking to Meet Rishabh Pant

India cricketer Rishabh Pant is undergoing treatment for multiple injuries he suffered after his car collided with a divider while he has driving home in Roorkee for a surprise visit earlier this week. Pant was immediately rushed to a local hospital before being shifted to Dehradun.

Since his admission, there have been several high-profile officials and celebrities who have reportedly visited the cricketer at the hospital something which has left the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) worried.

DDCA director Shyam Sharma has advised people against visiting the star cricketer citing threat of infection.

“Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection,” Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant."

Sharma revealed that the 25-year-old is now stable.

“He is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah is monitoring it. As of now, he’ll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred),” Sharma said.

A DDCA team is going to Dehradun to monitor Pant’s health and the wicketkeeper will be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery if necessary.

“A team of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we’ll shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we’ll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery," Sharma said.

Sharma informed that Pant “is in high spirits and responding well to treatment… He underwent plastic surgery on his left eyebrow where he suffered a cut in the accident."

As per the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural) SK Singh, Pant “was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee."

