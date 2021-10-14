'No Warner No SRH': Fans Want Sunrisers Hyderabad to Retain Star Opener Ahead of IPL Mega Auction

After enduring a humiliating season in IPL 2021, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking forward to restructure their team for the future at the meg auction expected to be held ahead of the next season. They will also have the luxury to retain some of the key players ahead of the auction. However, one player who looks certain to be released is David Warner, SRH’s ex-captain who took the team to their only IPL title in 2016.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Warner was removed from captaincy mid-season this year due to differences with the team management and following a spate of defeats. The Australian superstar was even dropped even from the playing XI.

The manner in which Warner was treated by the SRH team management has been the a hot topic of discussion with their fans, too, have now come behind their former captain and are demanding that the franchise retain the star southpaw.

Fan accounts of the orange army shared a letter on Twitter stating their demand to retain Warner for the next season. Tweeted with the hashtag #NoWarnerNoSRH, the letter is addressed to the owner of the Hyderabad team.

Fans have started a campaign stating their desire to see Warner in the orange jersey again.

A fan tweeted about how Warner carried the team and was the main reason behind the franchise even having fans in the first place. “One bad season and the management removed him from team which is worst. He deserves better. One of the greatest overseas player deserves better,” the tweet read.

This man carried the team and he is one the main reason why SRH have some fans. One bad season and the management removed him from team which is worst. He deserves better. one of the greatest overseas player deserves better. #NoWarnerNoSRH pic.twitter.com/koVUj4CfIr— K I T T U ✨ || 𝐉𝐚𝐚𝐧𝐕𝐢 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 ™ (@Murali_Fanboy45) October 13, 2021

Another post had images of Warner with his runs highlighted in each season for SRH. “Should we bow.? Yes he is [king] of the SRH,” another user said while tagging the Hyderabad-based IPL outfit.

David Warner is the fifth highest run-getter in IPL history.

In 2011, when Sourav Ganguly went unsold in the auction, fans of the Indian cricket legend had initiated a similar campaign with the name ‘No Dada No IPL’. Ganguly was bought mid-season by the Pune franchise that year but his former team Kolkata Knight Riders did not buy him again.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here