NOD vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match, September 22, 03:00 pm IST

NOD vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match between Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks: The play-off match of the 2021 edition of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will witness a clash between Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks. The fixture will be played at the Northern Marine Road Ground on September 22, Wednesday, at 03:00 pm IST. The play-off game is of the utmost importance as the team winning the contest will square off against Southern Vipers in the final.

Northern Diamonds were a team to beat during the group stage. The team finished at second place in the standings. Diamonds performed extremely well in all the facets of the game to win five out of their seven league games.

Central Sparks, on the other hand, finished at third place in the points table. Just like Northern Diamonds, Central Sparks were also phenomenal during the league games. The team won five matches while losing two games to collect 22 points.

Ahead of the match between Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks; here is everything you need to know:

NOD vs CES Telecast

The Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks match will not be telecasted in India.

NOD vs CES Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live on Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks’ websites and their respective YouTube channel.

NOD vs CES Match Details

The semi-final match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match will be played on Wednesday, September 22 at the Northern Marine Road Ground at 03:00 PM IST.

NOD vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Issy Wong

Vice-Captain: Evelyn Jones

Suggested Playing XI for NOD vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bess Heath

Batters: Evelyn Jones, Sterre Kalis, Marie Kelly

All-rounders: Ria Fackrell, Hollie Armitage, Georgia Davies

Bowlers: Issy Wong, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Emily Arlott

NOD vs CES Probable XIs:

Northern Diamonds: Sterre Kalis, Leah Dobson, Hollie Armitage, Rachel Hopkins, Ami Campbell, Beth Langston, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Graham, Ella Telford, Bess Heath(wk), Linsey Smith

Central Sparks: D Perrin, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Issy Wong, Clare Boycott, Georgia Davies, Ria Fackrell, Evelyn Jones, Marie Kelly, Chloe Hill(wk), Emily Arlott

