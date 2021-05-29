NOD vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021, Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks, May 29, 3:00 pm IST, Saturday

NOD vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Match between Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks: The second edition of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy would kick-start today with Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks taking on each other in the tournament opener. The inaugural edition of the series, which is named after former England captain Rachael Flint, took place last year. The Southern Vipers won the first season after defeating the Northern Diamonds in the final.

The Diamonds will look to go all the way this year after finishing runners-up in the last edition. The Diamonds are led by Hollie Armitage and have match-winners like Sterre Kalis and Jenny Gunn in their ranks and are favourites to win the trophy.

On the other hand, Central Sparks are very much capable of giving the Diamonds a very tough competition in their season opener. The Sparks are led by Eve Jones and will bank on the services of star performers like Marie Kelly and Issy Wong in their squad.However, the Sparks would enter today’s encounter as underdogs.

Ahead of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match between Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks; here is everything you need to know:

NOD vs CES Telecast

Not televised in India

NOD vs CES Live Streaming

The match between NOD vs CES can be live-streamed on Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks website and their respective YouTube channel.

NOD vs CES Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 29 at the Headingley, Leeds. The game will start at 03:00 pm (IST).

NOD vs CES captain, vice-captain:

Captain: H Armitage

Vice-captain: E Jones

NOD vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: G Davies

Batsmen: L Winfield, M Kelly, S Kalis

All-Rounders: B Langston, E Jones, H Armitage, N Sciver

Bowlers: G Potts, I Wong, K Brunt

NOD vs CES probable playing XI

Northern Diamonds predicted playing XI: Hollie Armitage, Lauren Winfield, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Bess Heath (wk), Ami Campbell, Sterre Kalis, Jenny Gunn, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith and Phoebe Graham

Central Sparks predicted playing XI: Amy Jones (wk), Milly Home, Georgia Davies, Marie Kelly, Chloe Hill, Poppy Davies, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Grace Potts, Liz Russell and Anisha Baker

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here