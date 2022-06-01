NOD vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match, June 01, 07:00 PM IST

NOD vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match between Northern Diamonds and Lightning: Lightning will aim for revenge when they will play against Northern Diamonds on Wednesday at Riverside Ground in Chester-le Street. Northern Diamonds won the first game between the two sides with a decent margin of 39 runs. The batters will hope to make a comeback as they collapsed at 138 runs last time.

Lightning have probably the last chance to save themselves from the elimination. The league round of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 is coming to an end and the Lightning need to win all their further matches to stand a chance for qualification. They are currently at the bottom of the Group A standings with just one win from four games.

Northern Diamonds, on the other hand, are in a good position in the league. They have won two games while losing as many to occupy the second place. Diamonds are coming into the Wednesday encounter on the back of a 25-run victory over Thunder.

Ahead of the match between Northern Diamonds and Lightning, here is everything you need to know:

NOD vs LIG Telecast

Northern Diamonds vs Lightning game will not be telecast in India

NOD vs LIG Live Streaming

The NOD vs LIG fixture will be streamed live on the Northern Diamonds and Lightning’s youtube channel.

NOD vs LIG Match Details

Northern Diamonds and Lightning will play against each other at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le Street at 07:00 PM IST on June 01, Wednesday.

NOD vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Tammy Beaumont

Vice-Captain – Emma Marlow

Suggested Playing XI for NOD vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield

Batters: Marie Kelly, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont

All-rounders: Emma Marlow, Katheryn Bryce, Peipa Cleary, Abigail Glen

Bowlers: Katie Levick, Linsey Smith, Leigh Kasperek

NOD vs LIG Probable XIs:

Northern Diamonds: Natalie Sciver, Emma Marlow, Lauren Winfield, Leigh Kasperek, Hollie Armitage, Rachel Hopkins, Phoebe Turner, Katie Levick, Abigail Glen, Leah Dobson, Linsey Smith

Lightning: Lucy Higham, Marie Kelly, Tammy Beaumont, Ella Claridge, Sarah Bryce (wk), Piepa Cleary, Sophie Munro, Josie Groves, Kathryn Bryce (c), Bethan Ellis, Teresa Graves

