NOD vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match, June 12, 03:00 pm IST

NOD vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match between Northern Diamonds and South East Stars:Northern Diamonds will square off against South East Stars in the upcoming match of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. The game is scheduled to be played on June 12, Saturday, at 03:00 pm IST at the Headingley in Leeds.

Northern Diamonds and South East Stars are experiencing similar rides in the One Day Championship. Both the team have secured victory in two out of their three league matches.

Northern Diamond are placed at the second position on the points table. They emerged victorious in their last game against Sunrisers by nine wickets. South East Stars, on the other hand, find themselves sitting at the third position on the points table. In their last league match, they defeated Western Storm by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Northern Diamonds and South East Stars; here is everything you need to know:

NOD vs SES Telecast

The Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars match will not be telecasted in India.

NOD vs SES Live Streaming

The match between NOD vs SES is available to be streamed live on Northern Diamonds and South East Stars’ websites and their respective YouTube channel.

NOD vs SES Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 12 at the Headingley in Leeds. The game will start at 03:00 pm IST.

NOD vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sarah Taylor

Vice-Captain - Sterre Kalis

Suggested Playing XI for NOD vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Taylor, Rhianna Southby

Batsmen: Aylish Cranstone, Sterre Kalis, Alex MacDonald

All-rounders: Jenny Gunn, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Grace Gibbs, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick

NOD vs SES Probable XIs:

Northern Diamonds: Sarah Taylor (wk), Hollie Armitage (c), Phoebe Graham, Sterre Kalis, Helen Fenby, Ami Campbell, Jenny Gunn, Alex MacDonald, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick

South East Stars: Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Susie Rowe, Alice Capsey, Kirstie White, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Grace Gibbs, Rhianna Southby (wk), Hannah Jones, Danielle Gregory

