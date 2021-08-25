NOD vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 match, August 25, 07:00 pm IST

FOR DREAM 11: NOD vs SUN dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 between Northern Diamonds and Sunrisers August 25, 07:00 pm IST

NOD vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 between Northern Diamonds and Sunrisers:

The upcoming Group B match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women’s Regional T20 competition) will be played between Northern Diamonds and Sunrisers. The match is scheduled to be played at the Roseworth Terrace in Gosforth on August 25, Wednesday at 07:00 pm IST.

Northern Diamonds have performed relatively well in the T20 Championship. The team has secured victory in two out of three league games. Northern Diamonds are currently second in the Group B points table with eight points under their belt. Diamonds will be high on confidence on Wednesday as they last clinched a thrilling encounter against Western Storm by one wicket.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of Group B standings. The franchise has won just one out of three league games. Sunrisers have lost their last two matches, on a trot. The team will thus be hoping to return back to the winning ways at the earliest and climb up the points table.

Ahead of the match between Northern Diamonds and Sunrisers; here is everything you need to know:

NOD vs SUN Telecast

The Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers match will not be broadcasted in India.

NOD vs SUN Live Streaming

The match between SV and CES is available to be streamed live on Northern Diamonds and Sunrisers’ YouTube channel.

NOD vs SUN Match Details

The upcoming match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 will be played between Northern Diamonds and Sunrisers on August 25, Wednesday at 07:00 pm IST at the Roseworth Terrace in Gosforth

NOD vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mady Villiers

Vice-Captain- Jenny Gunn

Suggested Playing XI for NOD vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Taylor, Amara Carr

Batsmen: Naomi Dattani, Leah Dobson, Alex MacDonald

All-rounders: Jenny Gunn, Natalie Sciver, Grace Scrivens

Bowlers: Katie Levick, Linsey Smith, Mady Villiers

NOD vs SUN Probable XIs:

Northern Diamonds: Phoebe Graham, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Taylor (wk), Alex MacDonald, Sterre Kalis, Katherine Brunt, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson, Jenny Gunn, Katie Levick

Sunrisers: Cordelia Griffith, Gayatri Gole, Grace Scrivens, Mady Villiers, Kelly Castle, Joanne Gardner, Katherine Speed, Amara Carr (wk), Sonali Patel, Naomi Dattani, Alice Macleod

