NOD vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match, May 21, 07:00 PM IST

NOD vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match between Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers:

Northern Diamonds will square off against Southern Vipers on Saturday, May 21 at the Riverside Ground. Southern Vipers are the top team in Group B with two wins to their name from as many games.

Vipers are heading into the Saturday game after thrashing Lightning in their last match by 31 runs. The team looked in a good form with the bat. Batting first, SV posted 155 runs on the scoreboard. It was a combined effort by the top five batters. In the second innings, Charlie Dean and Lauren Bell picked three wickets each to steer the team to victory.

Speaking of Northern Diamonds, they are third in the standings with one victory from two league games. Diamonds failed to impress in their last game as they suffered a loss at the hands of Thunder by 56 runs. The batters need to bounce back stronger after a poor performance. Playing against Thunder, the Diamonds scored only 92 runs while chasing 149.

Ahead of the match between Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers, here is everything you need to know:

NOD vs SV Telecast

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers game will not be telecast in India

NOD vs SV Live Streaming

The NOD vs SV fixture will be streamed live on the Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers’ youtube channel.

NOD vs SV Match Details

Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers will play against each other at the Riverside Ground at 07:00 PM IST on May 21, Saturday.

NOD vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Georgia Elwiss

Vice-Captain – Lauren Winfield

Suggested Playing XI for NOD vs SV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield

Batters: Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Hollie Armitage, Phoebe Turner

All-rounders: Georgia Elwiss, Charlie Dean, Emma Marlow

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Leigh Kasperek, Lauren Bell

NOD vs SV Probable XIs:

Northern Diamonds: Emma Marlow, Lauren Winfield, Sterre Kalis, Hollie Armitage, Rachel Hopkins, Phoebe Turner, Natalie Sciver, Leigh Kasperek, Beth Langston, Leah Dobson, Yvonne Graves

Southern Vipers: Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Chloe Hill, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor, Charlie Dean

