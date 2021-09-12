NOD vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021, September 12, 3:00 PM IST

NOD vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 between Northern Diamonds and Thunder: The upcoming match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will witness a high-voltage match between Northern Diamonds and Thunder. The game will be played on September 12, Sunday at 3:00 PM IST at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

Northern Diamonds and Thunder are experiencing contrasting rides in the 50-over tournament. Northern Diamonds have fared well in the competition so far and are one of the prime contenders for lifting the cup. The team has won as many as four league matches while winning one just match. Diamonds’ most recent match in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy saw them outclassing Western Storm by seven wickets.

On the other hand, Thunder are sixth in the points table. The franchise has managed to win just two games while they ended up on the losing side on three occasions. Thunder need to buckle up and make a comeback in the league as the competition is nearing its end.

Ahead of the match between Northern Diamonds and Thunder; here is everything you need to know:

NOD vs THU Telecast

The Northern Diamonds vs Thunder match will not be broadcast in India.

NOD vs THU Live Streaming

The match between NOD and THU is available to be streamed live on Northern Diamonds and Thunder’s YouTube channel.

NOD vs THU Match Details

The upcoming match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 will be played between Northern Diamonds and Thunder on September 12, Sunday at 3:00 PM IST at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

NOD vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kate Cross

Vice-captain: Alex MacDonald

Suggested Playing XI for NOD vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Eleanor Threlkeld

Batsmen: Georgie Boyce, Hollie Armitage, Sterre Kalis, Alex MacDonald

All-rounders: Jenny Gunn, Natalie Brown

Bowlers: Alex Hartley, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick

NOD vs THU Probable XIs

Northern Diamonds: Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Leah Dobson, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Alex MacDonald, Rachel Slater, Katie Levick, Ella Telford, Hollie Armitage, Rachel Hopkins

Thunder: Kate Cross, Laura Marshall, Danielle Collins, Georgie Boyce, Daisy Mullan, Natalie Brown, Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley, Hannah Emily Jones, Eleanor Threlkeld, Piepa Cleary

