NOD vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match, May 29, 03:30 PM IST

NOD vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match between Northern Diamonds and Thunder: Thunder and Northern Diamonds will be aiming for their second win in the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Headingley in Leeds. In their first outing against each other, Thunder defeated Northern Diamonds by 56 runs. Georgie Boyce’s steered her team to victory with her good knock of 65 runs.

Looking at the overall performance, the two sides have experienced similar fortunes. Thunder are second in Group B with two losses and one victory. They lost their previous match to Lightning by five wickets.

Speaking of Northern Diamonds, they also have five points to their name from two wins and one loss. Diamonds were beaten by Southern Vipers in their last game by 11 runs. NOD are occupying third place in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Northern Diamonds and Thunder, here is everything you need to know:

NOD vs THU Telecast

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder game will not be telecast in India

NOD vs THU Live Streaming

The NOD vs THU fixture will be streamed live on the Northern Diamonds and Thunder’s youtube channel.

NOD vs THU Match Details

Northern Diamonds and Thunder will play against each other at the Headingley in Leeds at 03:30 PM IST on May 29, Saturday.

NOD vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Laura Winfield

Vice-Captain – Emma Marlow

Suggested Playing XI for NOD vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Laura Winfield

Batters: Georgie Boyce, Hollie Armitage, Danielle Collins

All-rounders: Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Emma Marlow, Abigail Glen

Bowlers: Alex Hartley, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith

NOD vs THU Probable XIs:

Northern Diamonds: Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield (wk), Hollie Armitage(c), Rachel Hopkins, Beth Langston, Leigh Kasperek, Katie Levic, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Emma Marlow, Abigail Glen

Thunder: Georgie Boyce, Danielle Collins, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Sophia Turner, Hannah Emily Jones, Phoebe Graham, Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone, Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Laura Jackson

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here