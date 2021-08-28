NOD vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021, August 28, 7:00 PM IST

NOD vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 between Northern Diamonds and Western Storm: In the upcoming Group B contest of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women’s Regional T20 competition), Northern Diamonds will square off against Western Storm. The two sides will play against each other at the Riverside Ground on August 28, Saturday at 07:00 pm IST.

Northern Diamonds will start the contest on Saturday against Western Storm as favorites. The team has been phenomenal in the tournament so far as they have secured victory in three out of four league matches. Northern Diamonds are currently topping the Group B points table.

On the other hand, Western Storm are placed at the third position in the Group B points table. The team has performed decently as they won two league games while losing as many fixtures. Storm won their last match against Thunder by seven wickets and will be thus hoping to continue the winning momentum.

Ahead of the match between Northern Diamonds and Western Storm; here is everything you need to know:

NOD vs WS Telecast

The Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm match will not be broadcast in India.

NOD vs WS Live Streaming

The match between NOD and WS is available to be streamed live on Northern Diamonds and Western Storm’s YouTube channel.

NOD vs WS Match Details

The upcoming Group B match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 will be played between Northern Diamonds and Western Storm on August 28, Saturday at 7:00 pm IST at the Riverside Ground.

NOD vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jenny Gunn

Vice-captain - Danielle Gibson

Suggested Playing XI for NOD vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nat Wraith

Batsmen: Georgia Hennessy, Hollie Armitage, Alex Macdonald

Allrounders: Beth Langston, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Gibson, Fi Morris

Bowlers: Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Nicole Harvey

NOD vs WS Probable XIs

Northern Diamonds: Alex MacDonald, Linsey Smith, Phoebe Graham, Jenny Gunn, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Katie Levick, Beth Langston, Bess Heath(wk), Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson

Western Storm: Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Natasha Wraith(wk), Claire Nicholas, Lauren Filer, Fi Morris, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Parfitt, Nicole Harvey

