NOD vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match, September 10, 3:00 PM IST

NOD vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 between Northern Diamonds and Western Storm:

The upcoming match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will witness a high-voltage match between Northern Diamonds and Western Storm. The game will be played on September 10, Friday at 3:00 PM IST at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

Northern Diamonds and Western Storm are experiencing contrasting rides in the 50-over tournament. Northern Diamonds are a team to beat in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. They are currently second in the points table with three victories and one loss under their belt. Coming into the match on Friday, Diamonds will be buzzing with confidence as they defeated South East Stars in their last match by three wickets.

On the other hand, Western Storm have failed to live up to their reputation. The team hasn’t been at their fluent best and will be hoping to change their fortunes. Western Storm are reeling at the second last position in the points table with just one loss and three victories. The storm didn’t enjoy an ideal run in their most recent match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. They registered a defeat at the hands of Southern Vipers by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Northern Diamonds and Western Storm; here is everything you need to know:

NOD vs WS Telecast

The Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm match will not be broadcasted in India.

NOD vs WS Live Streaming

The match between NOD and SV is available to be streamed live on Northern Diamonds and Western Storm’s YouTube channel.

NOD vs WS Match Details

The upcoming match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 will be played between Northern Diamonds and Western Storm on September 10, Friday at 3:00 PM IST at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

NOD vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sophie Luff

Vice-Captain- Lauren Winfield

Suggested Playing XI for NOD vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield

Batsmen: Katie George, Lauren Parfitt, Sophie Luff

All-rounders: Jenny Gunn, Fi Morris, Hollie Armitage

Bowlers: Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Nicole Harvey, Phoebe Graham

NOD vs WS Probable XIs:

Northern Diamonds: Linsey Smith, Sarah Taylor, Hollie Armitage, Ami Campbell, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Rachel Hopkins, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Sterre Kalis, Phoebe Graham, Jenny Gunn

Western Storm: Lauren Parfitt, Danielle Gibson, Niamh Holland, Lauren Filer, Nicole Harvey, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Fi Morris, Nat Wraith, Sophie Luff

