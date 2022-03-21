Nominated For Rajya Sabha, Harbhajan Singh Aims To Provide Better Sports Infra For Punjab Athletes

The Aam Admit Party (AAP) has nominated former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh for Rajya Sabha. Reacting to the occasion, ‘Bhajji’ as he is commonly known in the cricketing circle, said: “It’s a big day for me. My focus will be on sport. So that Punjab people get better infrastructure for youth.”

Singh made his Test debut in 1998 and went onto play 103 Tests for India where he accounted for 417 wickets. He also played 236 ODIs where he took 269 wickets. With new innings as a Member of Parliament, his fans will be hoping for even better results.

The 41-year-old former cricketer with roots in Jalandhar is a prize catch for the AAP. The party hopes he will work in strengthening the sports infrastructure in Punjab, including building a sports university, and help in consolidating the party’s connection with the youth.

Singh, debuted in 1998 and is remembered for the 32 wickets he took in the 2001 India vs Australia test series which included a hattrick at Eden Gardens. Known as the ‘Turbunator’, he has played in all forms cricket, be it test matches, or ODIs, or T20Is. He also made a a mark in IPL where he picked up 150 wickets in 163 matches. (More to follow…)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here