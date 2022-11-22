'None of us Saw it Coming': India T20 World Cup Squad Member on BCCI Sacking Entire Selection Committee

It was all but certain that the BCCI would have take make some harsh, unpopular calls post India’s world cup disappointment. The tournament began with a bang but ended in a whimper as a similar story unfolded with India returning emptyhanded from yet another ICC event.

Soon after India’s semifinal defeat to England in the showpiece event, the BCCI invited fresh applications for the selection committee, effectively sacking the current one led by Chetan Sharma. It may not appear surprising to many but to India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik who was part of the world cup, the development certainly was something he wasn’t anticipating.

“Very interesting development," Karthik said on Cricbuzz. “I think none of us saw it coming. It is also an opportunity for the new selectors coming in and we have to see how things unfold."

Karthik though is not a fan of using the word ‘sack’ to describe the exiting of the selection committee. He reckons that their term was anyway coming to an end and thus change was inevitable.

He then credited the selectors for the difficult job of picking a squad of 15 players from a wide pool and predicted that the new bunch will have to make some strong decisions.

“I know this word ‘sack’ was used as lot, but I think their term was coming to an end as well. It is a tough job. Picking 15 players from a set of 40-45 players who are all good enough to represent the country it’s not going to be easy. Credit to them. They have done a good job. The new selectors have some strong decisions to take," Karthik said.

The Indian cricket team’s transition phase has also started with the New Zealand white-ball tour where a host of young players and those on the fringes have been given a chance. There are also talks of appointing different captains in each format meaning the days of having one person in charge of all three teams (Test, ODI and T20I) are part of history now.

