NOP vs BAL Dream11 Predictions, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Balochistan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
NOP vs BAL Dream11 Predictions, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Balochistan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NOP vs BAL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOP vs BAL Dream11 Best Picks / NOP vs BAL Dream11 Captain / NOP vs BAL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 4:20 PM IST
NOP vs BAL Dream11 Predictions, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Balochistan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture will see a tough clash between Northern and Balochistan on Sunday, December 20. The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Northern vs Balochistan match will be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi. Northern faced the Sindh in their previous outing. The match had ended in a draw with both sides sharing equal points. Northern are currently on the second position in the points table with 111 points next to their name. Whereas, Balochistan are sitting in the last spot. They have managed to earn 77 points in the tournament so far. Balochistan lost to Central PNJB in their by nine wickets.
The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Northern vs Balochistan match will kick off at 10:30 am.
NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Balochistan: Live Scorecard
https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Balochistan: Match Details
December 20 – 10:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi.
NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Dream11 team for Northern vs Balochistan:
NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Balochistan Captain: Faizan Riaz
NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Balochistan vice-captain: Nauman Ali
NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Balochistan wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan
NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Balochistan batsmen: Sami Aslam, Sarmad Bhatti, Umar Amin
NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Balochistan all-rounders:Faizan Riaz (VC), Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Kashif Bhatti
NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Balochistan bowlers: Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali (C), Khurram Shahzad
NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern playing 11 against Balochistan:Sharmad Bhatti, Nasir Nawaz, Umar Amin, Faizan Riaz, Mohammed Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Asif Ali, Umair Masood (wk), Naumam Ali, Munir Riaz, Sadaf Hussain
NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Balochistan playing 11 against Northern: Sami Aslam, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Abdul Rehman Muzammil, Taimur Ali, Bismillah Khan (WK), Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah (C), Khurram Shahzad, Taj Wali, Akhtar Shah
NOP vs BAL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOP vs BAL Dream11 Best Picks / NOP vs BAL Dream11 Captain / NOP vs BAL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking