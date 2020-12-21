NOP vs BAL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOP vs BAL Dream11 Best Picks / NOP vs BAL Dream11 Captain / NOP vs BAL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

NOP vs BAL Dream11 Predictions, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Balochistan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture will see a tough clash between Northern and Balochistan on Sunday, December 20. The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Northern vs Balochistan match will be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi. Northern faced the Sindh in their previous outing. The match had ended in a draw with both sides sharing equal points. Northern are currently on the second position in the points table with 111 points next to their name. Whereas, Balochistan are sitting in the last spot. They have managed to earn 77 points in the tournament so far. Balochistan lost to Central PNJB in their by nine wickets.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Northern vs Balochistan match will kick off at 10:30 am.

NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Balochistan: Live Scorecard

NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Balochistan: Match Details

December 20 – 10:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi.

NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Dream11 team for Northern vs Balochistan:

NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Balochistan Captain: Faizan Riaz

NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Balochistan vice-captain: Nauman Ali

NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Balochistan wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan

NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Balochistan batsmen: Sami Aslam, Sarmad Bhatti, Umar Amin

NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Balochistan all-rounders:Faizan Riaz (VC), Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Kashif Bhatti

NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Balochistan bowlers: Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali (C), Khurram Shahzad

NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern playing 11 against Balochistan:Sharmad Bhatti, Nasir Nawaz, Umar Amin, Faizan Riaz, Mohammed Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Asif Ali, Umair Masood (wk), Naumam Ali, Munir Riaz, Sadaf Hussain

NOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Balochistan playing 11 against Northern: Sami Aslam, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Abdul Rehman Muzammil, Taimur Ali, Bismillah Khan (WK), Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah (C), Khurram Shahzad, Taj Wali, Akhtar Shah

