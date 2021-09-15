NOR vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match 12, September 15, 02:30 PM IST

NOR vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Norway vs Belgium: Norway (NOR) square off against Belgium (BEL) in Match 12 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Malaga, Spain on Wednesday, September 15.

Both sides are from Group A, however, they have contrasting fortunes in this season of ECC T10 so far. Belgium have started the season in excellent fashion, winning all four matches thus far.

The Sheikh Sheraz-led team won back-to-back matches on Tuesday against the current opponents by seven-wickets, following it by a five-wicket victory over Luxembourg in a rain-curtailed match. The team currently occupy the summit spot on the points table and will be looking to cement their place by winning this match as well.

Meanwhile, their opponents Norway also played four matches this season where they failed to win a single match. The team lost three games so far while one was abandoned. On Tuesday, their game against Sweden was abandoned without a ball being bowled. But in the next game, they suffered another loss against their current opponents.

Norway put up 49-runs in a five-overs contest, Belgium chased the total with two balls to spare. The Norwegians will hope to open their account in the ECC T10 2021 in this match.

Ahead of the match between Norway vs Belgium; here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs BEL Telecast

ECC T10 T20 will not be telecasted in India.

NOR vs BEL Live Streaming

The NOR vs BEL match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOR vs BEL Match Details

The 12th match of ECC T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Wednesday, September 15, at 02:30 PM IST.

NOR vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Saber Zakhil

Vice-Captain: Muhammad-Sher Sahak

Suggested Playing XI for BEL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Suhail Iftikhar

Batsmen: Khizer Ahmed, Raza Iqbal, Sheraz Sheikh, Wahidullah Sahak

All-rounders: Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Muhammad-Sher Sahak

Bowlers: Fahim Bhatti, Hayatullah Niazi, Mamoon Latif

BEL vs NOR Probable XIs:

Norway: Raza Iqbal (C), Suhail Iftikhar (WK), Khizer Ahmed, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Ali Tafseer, Prithvi Bhart, Walid Ghauri, Hayatullah Niazi, Vinay Ravi, Wahidullah Sahak

Belgium: Waqas Raja, Saber Zakhil, Aziz Mohammad, Adnan Razzaq, Faisal Mehmood, Sheikh Sheraz (C), Fahim Bhatti, Omid Rahimi, Muneeb Muhammad, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza

