NOR vs CEP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Central Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team

Six days after their previous clash on October 3, teams Central Punjab and Northern are all set to come face-to-face once again on October 9 in the scheduled 15th match of the ongoing National T20 Cup 2020. The Northern and Central Punjab is scheduled to be played at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, all set to commence at 3:30 PM IST.

Without a doubt, Northern looks in form right now, winning all the five matches they have played so far. They are comfortably placed at the top of the points table. The competition will be difficult for Central Punjab, placed second last on the points table. The team has just received victory in one of the five matches they played.

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Central Punjab Live Streaming

All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Central Punjab: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Central Punjab: Match Details

October 3 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab captain: Abdullah Shafique

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab vice-captain: Shadab Khan

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab batsmen: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Zeeshan Malik

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab all-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Ali Imran

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab bowlers: Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar,

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern playing 11 against Central Punjab: Umar Amin, Ali Imran, Zeeshan Malik, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Musa Khan

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Central Punjab playing 11 against Northern: Kamran Akmal, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saad Nasim, Zafar Gohar, Qasim Akram, Bilal Asif, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil, Ahmad Bashir