CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Central Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOR vs CEP Dream11 Best Picks / NOR vs CEP Dream11 Captain / NOR vs CEP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Central Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Six days after their previous clash on October 3, teams Central Punjab and Northern are all set to come face-to-face once again on October 9 in the scheduled 15th match of the ongoing National T20 Cup 2020. The Northern and Central Punjab is scheduled to be played at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, all set to commence at 3:30 PM IST.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGEIPL 2020 SCHEDULE  | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Without a doubt, Northern looks in form right now, winning all the five matches they have played so far. They are comfortably placed at the top of the points table. The competition will be difficult for Central Punjab, placed second last on the points table. The team has just received victory in one of the five matches they played.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP  |  IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Central Punjab Live Streaming

All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Central Punjab: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Central Punjab: Match Details

October 3 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab captain: Abdullah Shafique

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab vice-captain: Shadab Khan

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab batsmen: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Zeeshan Malik

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - Head To Head Record

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab all-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Ali Imran

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab bowlers: Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar,

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern playing 11 against Central Punjab: Umar Amin, Ali Imran, Zeeshan Malik, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Musa Khan

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Central Punjab playing 11 against Northern: Kamran Akmal, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saad Nasim, Zafar Gohar, Qasim Akram, Bilal Asif, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil, Ahmad Bashir

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches