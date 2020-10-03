NOR vs CEP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Central Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOR vs CEP Dream11 Best Picks / NOR vs CEP Dream11 Captain / NOR vs CEP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Central Punjab is set to clash against the table toppers Northern in Match 7 of the ongoing National T20 Cup 2020 on Saturday at 03:30 pm IST at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. NOR will be riding high on confidence after winning both the matches it played so far in the tournament, while CEP will look to bounce back from its loss yesterday against Sindh. Despite the loss, the side has some talented guys who can give a tough battle to NOR. The biggest challenge for them would be to contain the batsmen of NOR, who have performed splendidly so far. Batting first, NOR has crossed the 200 mark on both occasions. CEP clearly has their task cut out.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Central Punjab Live Streaming

All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Central Punjab: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Central Punjab: Match Details

October 3 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

ALSO READ: SVW vs LCO Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab captain: Kamran Akmal

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab vice-captain: Haris Rauf

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab batsmen: Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Rizwan Hussain

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab all-rounders: Sohail Tanvir, Bilal Asif, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Nawaz

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs CEP Dream11 team for Northern vs Central Punjab bowlers: Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa, Naseem Shah

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern playing 11 against Central Punjab: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa

NOR vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Central Punjab playing 11 against Northern: Kamran Akmal (WK), Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Saad Nasim, Bilal Asif, Usman Qadir, Sohaibullah, Qasim Akram, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah