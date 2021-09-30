NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match, September 30, 3:30 PM IST

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Northern and Central Punjab: In the 11th match of the National T20 Cup 2021, Northern will square off against Central Punjab. The match will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 30, Thursday at 3:30 PM IST.

Northern have performed decently in the T20 league so far. The team started with a victory against Balochistan by six wickets. However, they lost their very next match to Sindh by four wickets. The team quickly found their winning rhythm back as they are coming into the Thursday match after defeating Southern Punjab. Mohammad Nawaz is in terrific form and Northern will be expecting another brilliant performance from the all-rounder.

Just like Northern, Central Punjab have also won two out of their three league games. Punjab didn’t enjoy a good start as they lost their first game to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the team has bounced back stronger. The franchise will be high on confidence after winning their last two games and will look forward to adding another two points in their bag.

Ahead of the match between Northern and Central Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs CEP Telecast

Northern vs Central Punjab game will not be broadcasted in India.

NOR vs CEP Live Streaming

Northern vs Central Punjab game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

NOR vs CEP Match Details

Northern vs Central Punjab match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 30, Thursday at 3:30 PM IST.

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Babar Azam

Vice-Captain- Imad Wasim

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Akhlaq

Batters: Ahmed Shehzad, Haider Ali, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

NOR vs CEP Probable XIs:

Northern: Nasir Nawaz, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Shadab Khan, Rohail Nazir(wk), Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim

Central Punjab: Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Qasim Akram, Hasan Ali

