NOR vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Germany T20I Tri Series, August 7, 07:00 pm IST

NOR vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Norway and France, Germany T20I Tri Series match: The Germany T20I Tri Series is being played between France, Germany and Norway.In the match scheduled for Saturday, August 7; Norway will face France.

The two sides previously met on August 5 and in the outing France managed the win by four wickets. The winning team scored 113 runs at the loss of six wickets while Norway managed 112 runs at the loss of seven wickets. Suventhiran Santhirakumaran became the player of the match after scoring 34 runs from 39 balls. His score also included 5 4s.

Till now, Norway have played two matches and have been on the losing end of both. France, on the other hand, have played one match and have been on the winning side of it. Currently, Norway are placed on the last spot of the point table with zero points while France are placed at the second spot with two points from one match.

Ahead of the match between Norway and France here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs FRA Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

NOR vs FRA Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match on the Fancode website and app.

NOR vs FRA Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 7 at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground. The game will start at 07:00 PM IST.

NOR vs FRA captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Usman Shahid

Vice-Captain: Raza Iqbal

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Kuruge Darshana

Batsmen – Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Jubaid Ahamed, Raza Iqbal

All-rounders – Noman Amjad, Usman Shahid, Muhammad Sher

Bowlers – Vinay Ravi, Waqas Ahmed, Dawood Ahmadzai, Rahmatullah Mangal

NOR vs FRA Probable XIs

Norway: Junaid Mehmood (wk), Bilal Safdar, Waqas Ahmed, Kuruge Darshana, Prithvi Bharat, Vinay Ravi, Muhammad Sher, Wahidullah Sahak, Ehtsham Ul Haq, Raza Iqbal, Hashir Hussain

France: Dawood Ahmadzai, Mustafa Omer, Noman Amjad, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Usman Shahid, Usman Riaz Khan, Rahmatullah Mangal, Virk Mohammad Ali, Hevit Alodin Jackson (wk), Jubaid Ahamed, Mobashar Hussain Ashraf

