NOR vs GLO Dream11 Predictions, Vitality Blast 2020, Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In a clash of titans, Gloucestershire is set to take on Northamptonshire in the Central Group match, which will be played today at 7PM IST at the County Ground, Northampton. The last time, they were scheduled to play against each other, the match was washed out and abandoned without a ball being played.
While the game seems evenly balanced, the top two spot holders will be looking to assert their superiority to consolidate their positions in the group.
All matches of Vitality Blast 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.
September 11 - 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the County Ground, Northampton.
Vitality Blast 2020 NOR vs GLO Dream11 team for Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire captain: Ben Curran
Vitality Blast 2020 NOR vs GLO Dream11 team for Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire vice-captain: Benny Howell
Vitality Blast 2020 NOR vs GLO Dream11 team for Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington
Vitality Blast 2020 NOR vs GLO Dream11 team for Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire batsmen: Paul Stirling, Richard Levi, Jack Taylor
Vitality Blast 2020 NOR vs GLO Dream11 team for Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire all-rounders: Rob Keogh, Josh Cobb, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins
Vitality Blast 2020 NOR vs GLO Dream11 team for Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire bowlers: Tom Smith, David Payne, Gareth Berg
NOR vs GLO Vitality Blast 2020, Northamptonshire playing 11 against Gloucestershire: Paul Stirling, Richard Levi, Ben Curran, Rob Keogh, Josh Cobb, Adam Rossington (WK), Michael Leask, Tom Smith, David Payne, Jamie Overton, Vicram Sohal
NOR vs GLO Vitality Blast 2020, Gloucestershire playing 11 against Northamptonshire: Jack Taylor, Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Ben Charlesworth, Gareth Roderick (WK), Gareth Berg, Ben Sanderson, Josh Shaw, Callum Gregory
