NOR vs GSY Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 match, April 30, 4:30 PM IST

NOR vs GSY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 match between Norway and Guernsey: Norway and Guernsey will play against each other in the third match of the ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022. The game will be conducted at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground on Saturday.

This will be the second match between the two sides. In the first fixture, Norway handed a defeat to Guernsey by 37 runs. Sher Sahak played a brilliant knock of not out 70 runs as his team scored 137 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Chasing the total, Guernsey looked out of form with the bat.

The team failed to give a good end as they scored only 100 runs in 20 overs. No batter scored even 20 runs for the team. The credit goes to the Norway bowlers as well as they were disciplined in their approach. Raza Iqbal was the pick of the bowler with two wickets.

Playing on Saturday, Guernsey will hope to improve their batting performance to open their account in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Norway and Guernsey, here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs GSY Telecast

Norway vs Guernsey game will not be telecast in India.

NOR vs GSY Live Streaming

The ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOR vs GSY Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground at 4:30 PM IST on April 30, Saturday.

NOR vs GSY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ollie Nightingale

Vice-Captain - Matthew Stokes

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs GSY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Isaac Damarell

Batters: Khizer Ahmed, Matthew Stokes, Raza Iqbal

All-rounders: Tafseer Bilal, Nathan Le Tissier, Sher Sahak, Ollie Nightingale

Bowlers: Ahmadullah Shinwari, William Peatfield, Vinay Ravi

NOR vs GSY Probable XIs:

Norway: Ali Saleem Ali, Sher Sahak, Raza Iqbal, Ahmed Kuruge, Abeyrathna Muhammad, Abdullah Sheikh, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Wahidullah Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Tafseer Bilal, Vinay Ravi

Guernsey: Oliver Newey, Ollie Nightingale, William Peatfield, Ben Ferbrache, Ben Wentzel, David Hooper, Dec Martel, Isaac Damarell, Matthew Stokes, Nathan Le Tissier, Josh Butler

