NOR vs KHP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The top two teams of the National T20 Cup tournament, Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be up against each other in the 29th fixture of the series. The match will be the last league game for both of them, which the teams will be looking forward to finish with a clean sweep. The match is scheduled for October 16 at 03:30 pm IST at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

The score table is dominated by Northern at the moment, who have won 7 games out of 9. As the record speaks for itself, the team are already through to the knock-outs. On the other end is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have consecutively won last two matches they played. The team will be looking forward to claim a victory today before marching on to play semi-final clash against either Sindh or Central Punjab.

October 16 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain: Haider Ali

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa all-rounders: Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Sohail Tanvir, Iftikhar Ahmed

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowlers: Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Ismail

NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing 11 against Northern: Mohammad Haris (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Zohaib Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Usman Shinwari, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Zeeshan Malik, Imad Wasim (C), Rohail Nazir (WK), Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ismail