NOR vs KHP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
NOR vs KHP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NOR vs KHP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOR vs KHP Dream11 Best Picks / NOR vs KHP Dream11 Captain / NOR vs KHP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
The top two teams of the National T20 Cup tournament, Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be up against each other in the 29th fixture of the series. The match will be the last league game for both of them, which the teams will be looking forward to finish with a clean sweep. The match is scheduled for October 16 at 03:30 pm IST at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.
The score table is dominated by Northern at the moment, who have won 7 games out of 9. As the record speaks for itself, the team are already through to the knock-outs. On the other end is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have consecutively won last two matches they played. The team will be looking forward to claim a victory today before marching on to play semi-final clash against either Sindh or Central Punjab.
NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Live Streaming
All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.
NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Live Score / Scorecard
NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Match Details
October 16 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain: Haider Ali
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa all-rounders: Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Sohail Tanvir, Iftikhar Ahmed
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowlers: Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Ismail
NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing 11 against Northern: Mohammad Haris (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Zohaib Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Usman Shinwari, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi
NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Zeeshan Malik, Imad Wasim (C), Rohail Nazir (WK), Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ismail
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking