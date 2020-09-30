NOR vs KHP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOR vs KHP Dream11 Best Picks / NOR vs KHP Dream11 Captain / NOR vs KHP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The opening match of the National T20 Cup 2020 will be played between Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday at 03:30 pm IST at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Defending champions Northern will look to assert their authority right from the beginning, however, a match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is never easy.

Both sides have some very talented players and seasoned ones too. Sohail Tanveer and Asif Ali of NOR will be equally matched by Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz of KHP. An exciting match is on the cards.

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Live Streaming

All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Live Score

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Match Details

September 30 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

NOR vs KHP Dream11 team for Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Dream11 captain: Shoaib Malik

Dream11 vice-captain: Sohail Tanvir

Dream11 wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir

Dream11 batsmen: Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman

Dream11 all-rounders: Sohail Tanvir, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed

Dream11 bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Musa

NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rohail Nazir (WK), Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Musa

NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing 11 against Northern: Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Zohaib Khan, Junaid Khan, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheeb Afridi