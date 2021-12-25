NOR vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 match, December 25, 01:30 PM IST

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Northern will be playing against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The encounter is scheduled to be played on December 25, Saturday at 01:30 PM IST.

Northern finished at first place in the points table during the league stage of the Championship. The team won three of nine games while their four matches ended in a tie. Northern concluded their league phase with a victory over Balochistan by an innings and 170 runs. The franchise will aim to continue the fine run on Saturday also to lift the cup.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also enjoyed a similar ride as Northern during the league stage. The team secured victory in three games while losing one match to collect 124 points. Khyber are on a three-match winning streak. The team outclassed Central Punjab in their last game by 224 runs.

Ahead of the match between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs KHP Telecast

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa game will not be broadcasted in India.

NOR vs KHP Live Streaming

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

NOR vs KHP Match Details

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match is scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 25, Saturday at 01:30 PM IST.

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Faheem Ashraf

Vice-Captain- Faizan Riaz

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal, Rohail Nazir

Batters: Sarmad Bhatti, Umar Amin, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Faizan

All-rounders: Faizan Riaz, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Athar Mahmood, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Musa

NOR vs KHP Probable XIs:

Northern: Sadaqat Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Muhammad Zaid, Sarmad Bhatti, Umar Amin (c), Rohail Nazir (wk), Muhammad Musa, Athar Mahmood, Kashif Ali, Faizan Riaz, Mubasir Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kamran Akmal(wk), Sameen Gul, Wahab Riaz(c), Hussain Talat, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Shehzad, Zafar Gohar, Saif Badar, Mohammad Faizan, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Akhlaq

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here