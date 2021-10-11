NOR vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs For Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match between Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, October 11, 8:00 PM IST

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: In the 30th match of the National Cup, Northern will cross swords with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Gaddafi Stadium of Lahore. The anticipating match between Northern and Pakhtunkhwa will be played on Monday, October 11, and it will kick off at 08:00 pm (IST). Indian fans can watch the match live on the YouTube channel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as this fixture is not broadcasted in the country. And, to get regular updates about the match, one can log in on the FanCode app or visit their website.

The Northern team had a flying start in the tournament as they won five out of their first nine games to consolidate their spot in the top four.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were a tad bit inconsistent in their first seven games as they won four and lost three encounters. The last time they faced each other, Northern defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 14 runs.

Ahead of the 30th National T20 Cup match, which will be played between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, here is all you need to know:

NOR vs KHP Telecast

The 30th National T20 Cup match between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not be televised in India.

NOR vs KHP Live Streaming

The 30th National T20 Cup match between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.

NOR vs KHP Match Details

The 30th National T20 Cup match between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, October 11, at 08:00 pm IST.

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Vice-captain: Haider Ali

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Salman Irshad, Ali Imran, Mohammad Wasim

Bowlers: Nasir Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan

NOR vs KHP Probable XIs

Northern Probable Starting Line-up: Nasir Nawaz, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Umar Amin (c), Mubashir Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Nauman Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Aamer Jamal, Salman Irshad, Zaman Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Probable Starting Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Israrullah, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Muhammad Amir Hamzat

