NOR vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 16, 06:30 PM IST

NOR vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Norway and Luxembourg: The 19th match of the ongoing ECC T10 2021 will see Norway crossing swords with Luxembourg. Cartama Oval in Cartama will host the fixture on September 16, Thursday at 06:30 PM IST. The last match between the two teams ended with Norway emerging victorious by nine wickets.

Batting first in the game, Luxembourg posted 71 runs on the scoreboard in their 20 overs. However, the score wasn’t enough, considering the hard-hitting batting line-up of Norway. Norway produced a batting masterclass in the second half of the match as they completed the target within 4.3 overs only.

After the scintillating performance, Norway climbed up the points table to occupy the third position. The team has secured victory in two out of six league matches and they have five points in their bag. Luxembourg, on the other hand, are struggling with their form in the ECC T10 2021. The team is still looking for their first victory as they have lost their league matches so far.

Ahead of the match between Norway and Luxembourg; here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs LUX Telecast

Norway vs Luxembourg match will not be televised in India.

NOR vs LUX Live Streaming

Norway vs Luxembourg match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOR vs LUX Match Details

The match between Norway and Luxembourg will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 16, Thursday at 06:30 PM IST.

NOR vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Raza Iqbal

Vice-Captain- Tony Whiteman

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tony Whiteman

Batsmen: Raza Iqbal, Wahidullah Sahak, Roshan Paul Vishwanath

All-rounders: Walid Ghauri, Thomas Martin, Muhammad Sher Sahak

Bowlers: Mohit Dixit, Harpal Singh, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Ansh Trivedi

NOR vs LUX Probable XIs:

Norway: Muhammad Seher Sahak, Ali Tafseer, Raza Iqbal (c), Wahidullah Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Hayatullah Niazi, Vinay Ravi, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Suhail Iftikhar (wk), Walid Ghauri, Prithvi Bhart

Luxembourg: Mohit Dixit (c), Mohd Dilshad, Roshan Vishwanath, Thomas Martin, Sambhav Puri, Akilesh Kumar (wk), Amit Dhingra, Ansh Trivedi, Aanand Pandey, Oscar Whiteman, Harpal Singh

