NOR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's T20 Blast 2021, June 13 7:00 PM IST

NOR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire T20 Blast 2021:

Northamptonshire will be up against Nottinghamshire in the Sunday, June 13 match of T20 Blast 2021. The outing between two North Group teams will start from 7:00 PM IST at County Ground, Northampton. Both the sides have not won a single match till now. Northamptonshire were at the losing end of their debut fixture against Worcestershire. Nottinghamshire have played two matches till now out of which one was a draw and the other ended in a loss.

In the last two matches that Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire played was during the Twenty20 Cup (England) in 2019 and 2018. In both the matches Nottinghamshire were victorious.

Ahead of the match between Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs NOT Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

NOR vs NOT Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the matches on the respective team’s website and official YouTube channel.

NOR vs NOT Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 13, at County Ground, Northampton. The game will start at 7:00 PM IST.

NOR vs NOT captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-Captain: Adam Rossington

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Adam Rossington, Joe Clarke

Batsmen – Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Richard Levi, Tom Taylor

All-rounders – Samit Patel, Jashua Cobb, Daniel Christian

Bowlers – Graeme White, Gareth Berg

NOR vs NOT Probable XIs

Northamptonshire: Ben Sanderson, Mohammad Nabi, Wayne Parnell, Nathan Buck, Tom Taylor, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Richard Levi, Graeme White, Jashua Cobb, Adam Rossington

Nottinghamshire: Steven Mullaney, Daniel Christian, Matthew Carter, Stuart Broad, Joe Clarke, Dane Paterson, Luke Fletcher, Alex Hales, Samit Patel, Tom Moores, Ben Duckett

