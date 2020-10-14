- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
NOR vs SIN Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Sindh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOR vs SIN Dream11 Best Picks / NOR vs SIN Dream11 Captain / NOR vs SIN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Manmay singhvi
- Updated: October 14, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
Sindh will challenge the top team of the group Northern in the 25th match of the ongoing National T20 Cup 2020. SIN has shown a late surge in the tournament with three consecutive wins in the last three games. They are now ranked third in the points table. They will try to keep up their winning streak in the match against NOR and avenge their previous loss in the tournament. But it is easier said than done. NOR has an impressive record in the series with six wins in seven games. They will try to stamp their authority over SIN once again.
NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Sindh Live Streaming
All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.
NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Sindh: Live Score / Scorecard
NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Sindh: Match Details
October 14 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh captain: Sohail Tanvir
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh vice-captain: Ali Imran
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh batsmen: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh all-rounders: Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Anwar Ali
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh bowlers: Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Hasnain
NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Northern playing 11 against Sindh: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa
NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Sindh playing 11 against Northern: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed (WK), Ahsan Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Asghar, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Hasnain
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
