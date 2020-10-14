NOR vs SIN Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Sindh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOR vs SIN Dream11 Best Picks / NOR vs SIN Dream11 Captain / NOR vs SIN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Sindh will challenge the top team of the group Northern in the 25th match of the ongoing National T20 Cup 2020. SIN has shown a late surge in the tournament with three consecutive wins in the last three games. They are now ranked third in the points table. They will try to keep up their winning streak in the match against NOR and avenge their previous loss in the tournament. But it is easier said than done. NOR has an impressive record in the series with six wins in seven games. They will try to stamp their authority over SIN once again.

All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

October 14 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh captain: Sohail Tanvir

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh vice-captain: Ali Imran

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh batsmen: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh all-rounders: Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Anwar Ali

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh bowlers: Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Hasnain

NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Northern playing 11 against Sindh: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa

NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Sindh playing 11 against Northern: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed (WK), Ahsan Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Asghar, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Hasnain