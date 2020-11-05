NOR vs SIN Dream11 Predictions, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Sindh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
MUM
HYD151/0(20.0) RR 7.45
Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended278/6(50.0) RR 5.56
ZIM
PAK278/9(50.0) RR 5.56
Zimbabwe tied with Pakistan (Zimbabwe win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
NOR vs SIN Dream11 Predictions, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Sindh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOR vs SIN Dream11 Best Picks / NOR vs SIN Dream11 Captain / NOR vs SIN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 5, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
Northern and Sindh will face off in the 8th match of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Both teams have posted one win in the tournament so far. SIN are ahead owing to a match drawn against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while NOR are placed fourth having lost their match Southern Punjab. The last time the two teams met in November 2019, NOR emerged as the winner. SIN, who looks much better this time, might make it interesting here. But NOR have just defeated central Punjab by nine wickets in their last match, so their confidence level will be high. The match will be played on Friday at 10:30 am IST.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
NOR vs SIN Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Sindh Live Streaming
All matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy can be watched online on FanCode.
NOR vs SIN Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Sindh: Live Score / Scorecard
NOR vs SIN Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Sindh: Match Details
November 06 – 10:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh captain: Umar Amin
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh vice-captain: Nauman Ali
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh wicketkeeper: Umair Masood
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh batsmen: Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin, Khurram Manzoor, Fawad Alam
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh all-rounders: Nauman Ali, Salman Irshad, Hasan Mohsin
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh bowlers: Waqas Ahmed, Athar Mahmood, Mohammad Umar
NOR vs SIN Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern playing 11 against Sindh: Umair Masood (WK), Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Faizan Riaz, Sarmad Bhatti, Nauman Ali, Salman Irshad, Hammad Azam, Waqas Ahmed, Athar Mahmood
NOR vs SIN Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sindh playing 11 against Northern: Khurram Manzoor, Omair Yousuf, Fawad Alam, Asad Shafiq, Saud Shakeel, Sarfraz Ahmed (WK), Tabish Khan, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Asghar, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Umar
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking