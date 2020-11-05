NOR vs SIN Dream11 Predictions, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Sindh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOR vs SIN Dream11 Best Picks / NOR vs SIN Dream11 Captain / NOR vs SIN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Northern and Sindh will face off in the 8th match of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Both teams have posted one win in the tournament so far. SIN are ahead owing to a match drawn against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while NOR are placed fourth having lost their match Southern Punjab. The last time the two teams met in November 2019, NOR emerged as the winner. SIN, who looks much better this time, might make it interesting here. But NOR have just defeated central Punjab by nine wickets in their last match, so their confidence level will be high. The match will be played on Friday at 10:30 am IST.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

NOR vs SIN Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Sindh Live Streaming

All matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy can be watched online on FanCode.

NOR vs SIN Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Sindh: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

NOR vs SIN Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern vs Sindh: Match Details

November 06 – 10:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh captain: Umar Amin

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh vice-captain: Nauman Ali

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh wicketkeeper: Umair Masood

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh batsmen: Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin, Khurram Manzoor, Fawad Alam

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh all-rounders: Nauman Ali, Salman Irshad, Hasan Mohsin

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN Dream11 team for Northern vs Sindh bowlers: Waqas Ahmed, Athar Mahmood, Mohammad Umar

NOR vs SIN Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern playing 11 against Sindh: Umair Masood (WK), Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Faizan Riaz, Sarmad Bhatti, Nauman Ali, Salman Irshad, Hammad Azam, Waqas Ahmed, Athar Mahmood

NOR vs SIN Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sindh playing 11 against Northern: Khurram Manzoor, Omair Yousuf, Fawad Alam, Asad Shafiq, Saud Shakeel, Sarfraz Ahmed (WK), Tabish Khan, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Asghar, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Umar