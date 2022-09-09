NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for National T20 Cup 2022 match, September 10, 10:00 AM IST

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2022 match between Northern and Sindh:

In the 17th match of the National T20 Cup 2022, Northern will be squaring off against Sindh. The two teams will take on each other at the Multan Cricket Club Ground on Saturday.

Sindh are doing well in the league. They are occupying second place with three wins and as many losses. The team broke its three-match losing streak in the last game by defeating Southern Punjab by six wickets. Batters won the game for Sindh as they comfortably chased the score of 176 runs.

On the other hand, the Northern need to bring their A-game to the fore. The team is languishing at second-last place in the standings with just two wins from five league matches. They will also be high on momentum as they defeated Southern Punjab in their last encounter by five runs.

Ahead of the match between Northern and Sindh, here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs SIN Telecast

Northern vs Sindh game will not be telecast in India

NOR vs SIN Live Streaming

NOR vs SIN will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NOR vs SIN Match Details

NOR vs SIN match will be played at the Multan Cricket Club Ground at 10:00 AM IST on September 10, Saturday.

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Anwar Ali

Vice-Captain – Nasir Nawaz

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umair Masood

Batters: Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Nasir Nawaz

All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Aamer Jamal, Zeeshan Malik

Bowlers: Usman Shinwari, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir

NOR vs SIN Probable XIs:

Northern: Mehran Mumtaz, Sohail Tanvir, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Nasir Nawaz, Mubashir Khan, Usman Shinwari, Umair Masood(wk), Aamer Jamal, Salman Irshad

Sindh: Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Saad Khan, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed(wk)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here