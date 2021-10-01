NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match 14 between Northern vs Sindh, October 1, 08:00 PM IST

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Northern and Sindh: Northern will square off with Sindh in the 14th league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2021, on Friday, October 1 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The match is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Both sides currently occupy the top two slots National T20 Cup points table. Notably both have the same win/loss (three wins, 1 loss) after four games each and the same six points respectively. However, the Sindh team occupy the summit spot due to better net-run-rate (0.947).

Once again, both the teams will bank on their star performers in this high-octane contest. Haider Ali is star batter of Northern, while Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are their leading all-rounders. Haris Rauf, Sohail Tanvirand Imad Wasim will helm the bowling affairs.

Meanwhile, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Khurram Manzoor are star batters of Sindh, whereas Danish Aziz among others is their star all-rounder. Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Hasnain will take care of pace, whereas Zahid Mehmood will handle spin aspect and is also their star spinner.

Ahead of the match between Northern and Sindh; here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs SIN Telecast

The Northern vs Sindh match will not be broadcasted in India.

NOR vs SIN Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed on on Fancode app and website.

NOR vs SIN Match Details

The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on Friday, October 1, at 04:00 PM IST.

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Vice-Captain: Sharjeel Khan

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Haider Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Zahid Mehmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain

NOR vs SIN Probable XIs:

Northern: Nasir Nawaz, Sarmad Hameed, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan.

Sindh: Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood, Rumman Raees.

