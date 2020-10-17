NOR vs SOP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Southern Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOR vs SOP Dream11 Best Picks / NOR vs SOP Dream11 Captain / NOR vs SOP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Southern Punjab has been playing well, showing off a significant improve after a few losses due to disappointing start. Playing smart in the league, the team have played a place for themselves in the semi-finals. The team reached the stage after outclassing Balochistan on the final day to secure themselves at the fourth position. This was an impressive growth, given that the team was at the last during the start of the game.

Northern, on the other hand, has played well throughout the league. The stayed on the top standing throughout the National T20 Cup 2020. The two teams will be up against each other on Saturday for the first semi-final of the league. The match will begin at 3pm IST at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

NOR vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Southern Punjab Live Streaming

All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

NOR vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Southern Punjab: Live Score / Scorecard

NOR vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Southern Punjab: Match Details

October 17 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab captain: Shadab Khan

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab vice-captain: Hussain Talat

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab batsmen: Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab all-rounders: Sohail Tanvir, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat

National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab bowlers: Haris Rauf, Zahid Mehmood, Muhammad Musa

NOR vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern playing 11 against Southern Punjab: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf, Rohail Nazir

NOR vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Southern Punjab playing 11 against Northern: Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar, Khushdil Shah