NOR vs SOP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Southern Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriMatch Ended148/5(20.0) RR 7.4
KOL
MUM149/2(20.0) RR 7.4
Mumbai beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
NOR vs SOP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Southern Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOR vs SOP Dream11 Best Picks / NOR vs SOP Dream11 Captain / NOR vs SOP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 17, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Southern Punjab has been playing well, showing off a significant improve after a few losses due to disappointing start. Playing smart in the league, the team have played a place for themselves in the semi-finals. The team reached the stage after outclassing Balochistan on the final day to secure themselves at the fourth position. This was an impressive growth, given that the team was at the last during the start of the game.
Northern, on the other hand, has played well throughout the league. The stayed on the top standing throughout the National T20 Cup 2020. The two teams will be up against each other on Saturday for the first semi-final of the league. The match will begin at 3pm IST at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.
NOR vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Southern Punjab Live Streaming
All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.
NOR vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Southern Punjab: Live Score / Scorecard
NOR vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern vs Southern Punjab: Match Details
October 17 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab captain: Shadab Khan
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab vice-captain: Hussain Talat
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab batsmen: Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab all-rounders: Sohail Tanvir, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat
National T20 Cup 2020 NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab bowlers: Haris Rauf, Zahid Mehmood, Muhammad Musa
NOR vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Northern playing 11 against Southern Punjab: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf, Rohail Nazir
NOR vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Southern Punjab playing 11 against Northern: Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar, Khushdil Shah
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking