NOR vs SOP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup, Northern vs Southern Punjab Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Northern will welcome Southern Punjab in Multan Cricket Ground on October 1. Both the teams have played one match each till now. While NOR registered its win in the previous match, SOP was on the losing side. Northern defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 79 runs, while Southern Punjab lost to Central Punjab by 7 wickets. Six teams including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab are part of the National T20 Cup. There will be 33 matches in the league.

NOR vs SOP National T20 Cup, Northern vs Southern Punjab Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

NOR vs SOP National T20 Cup, Northern vs Southern Punjab: Match Details

October 1 - 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Multan Cricket Ground

National T20 Cup, NOR vs SOP Dream11 team for Northern vs Southern Punjab

National T20 Cup NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Southern Punjab captain: Mohammad Nawaz

National T20 Cup NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Southern Punjab vice-captain: Naveed Malik,

National T20 Cup NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Southern Punjab wicket keeper: Mohammad Nawaz

National T20 Cup NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Southern Punjab batsmen: Umar Amin, Naveed Malik, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas

National T20 Cup NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Southern Punjab all-rounders: Rohail Nazir, Asif Ali

National T20 Cup NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Northern vs Southern Punjab bowlers: Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf

NOR vs SOP National T20 Cup Northern playing 11 against Southern Punjab: Rohail Nazir, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Naveed Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir and Haris Rauf.

NOR vs SOP National T20 Cup, Southern Punjab playing 11 against Northern: Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar and Khushdil Shah.