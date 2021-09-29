NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match, September 29, 8:00 PM IST

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Northern and Southern Punjab: In the tenth match of the National T20 Cup 2021, Northern will square off against Southern Punjab. The match will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 29, Wednesday at 8:00 PM IST.

Northern had a terrific start to their campaign in the T20 league as they registered a six-wicket victory over Balochistan. It was a comprehensive performance by the franchise as they chased 140 runs while batting in the second innings within 17 overs. However, the team couldn’t carry forward the momentum as in their next match, Northern were beaten by Sindh by four wickets.

On the other hand, Southern Punjab have failed to get going in the T20 league. The team is still finding their first win in the competition as they have lost all their three league matches so far. Southern Punjab need to make changes in their team at the earliest to be alive in the playoff race.

Ahead of the match between Northern and Southern Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs SOP Telecast

Northern vs Southern Punjab game will not be broadcasted in India.

NOR vs SOP Live Streaming

Northern vs Southern Punjab game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

NOR vs SOP Match Details

Northern vs Southern Punjab match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 29, Wednesday at 8:00 PM IST.

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Asif Ali

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nawaz

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zeeshan Ashraf

Batters: Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Sohaib Maqsood

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hassan Khan

NOR vs SOP Probable XIs:

Northern: Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir(wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Sohail Tanvir, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf

Southern Punjab: Azam Khan(wk), Hassan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Ilyas, Faisal Akram, Naseem Shah, Zia-ul-Haq, Zain Abbas, Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood

