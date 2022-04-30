NOR vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 match, April 30, 12:30 PM IST

NOR vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 match between Norway and Spain: Spain will kickstart their campaign in the ECI Spain T20I Tri-series 2022 with an encounter against Norway. The high-profile match will be played on Saturday, April 30 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground.

Spain are the favourites to win the T20 trophy as they have the home advantage. The team has picked a perfect blend of batters, bowlers, and all-rounders. Hamza Saleem, Zulqarnain Haider, Kuldeep Lal, and Atif Mehmood are some of the crucial players for the team.

Norway, on the other hand, will be playing their second match of the tri-series against Spain. They will battle it out against Guernsey in the opening game of the competition. The team will hope to improve its performance in the shortest format of the game following a dismal run in the last few matches. Norway lost three of their last five T20 Internationals. Their key players are Tafseer Bilal, Sher Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, and Raza Iqbal.

Ahead of the match between Norway and Spain, here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs SPA Telecast

Norway vs Spain game will not be telecast in India.

NOR vs SPA Live Streaming

The ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOR vs SPA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST on April 30, Saturday.

NOR vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Khizer Ahmed

Vice-Captain - Kuldeep Lal

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Awais Ahmed

Batters: Kuldeep Lal, Khizer Ahmed, Raza Iqbal

All-rounders: Hamza Saleem, Zulqarnain Haider, Tafseer Bilal, Sher Sahak

Bowlers: Atif Mehmood, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi

NOR vs SPA Probable XIs:

Norway: Sher Sahak, Raza Iqbal, Ahmed Kuruge, Abeyrathna Muhammad, Abdullah Sheikh, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Saleem Ali, Wahidullah Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Tafseer Bilal, Vinay Ravi

Spain: Atif Mehmood, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Awais Ahmed, Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali, Adeel Raja, Zulqarnain Haider, Thomas Vine, Christian Munoz-Mills, Paul Hennessy

