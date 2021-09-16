NOR vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 16, 02:30 PM IST

NOR vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Norway and Spain: Norway will go head-to-head against Spain in the 17th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the European Cricket Championship (ECC). The fixture will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 16, Thursday. The last time when the two teams played against each other in ECC T10, Spain scripted a victory over Norway by eight wickets.

Norway have failed to show consistency in the ECC T10 2021. The team is placed at the third position with just two victories from six league games. Norway got off to a poor start as they lost their first four matches in the competition. After a torrid start, the team finally managed to find their winning rhythm. Norway have won their last two matches against Belgium and Luxembourg. The team will be hoping to carry forward the momentum and stay relevant in the competition.

On the other hand, Spain are enjoying a good ride in the Championship. The team is currently second in the points table with four victories and one defeat from six league matches. Just like Norway, Spain have also won their last two games and will be thus buzzing with confidence.

Ahead of the match between Norway and Spain; here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs SPA Telecast

The match between Norway and Spain will not be telecasted in India.

NOR vs SPA Live Streaming

The NOR vs SPA match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOR vs SPA Match Details

The 17th match of ECC T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 16, Thursday at 02:30 PM IST.

NOR vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kuldeep Lal

Vice-Captain- Raza Iqbal

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Awais Ahmed

Batsmen: Raza Iqbal, Asjad Butt, Kuldeep Lal

All-rounders: Walid Ghauri, Jack Perman, Yasir Ali-I, Ali Tafseer

Bowlers: Atif Mehmood, Hamza Saleem, Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad

NOR vs SPA Probable XIs:

Norway: Yasir Ali, Chris Mills, Hamza Saleem, Adeel Raja, Jack Perman, Atif Mehmood, Thomas Vine, Kuldeep Lal, Paul Hennessy, Awais Ahmed(wk), Ravi Panchal

Spain: Syed Waqas Ahmed, Ali Tafseer, Hayatullah Niazi, Walid Ghauri, Raza Iqbal, Wahidullah Sahak, Faizan Mumtaz, Pritvhi Bhart, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Ahmadullah Shinwari

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here