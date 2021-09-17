NOR vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Eliminator between Norway vs Sweden, September 17, 12:30 PM IST

NOR vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Norway vs Sweden:Norway and Sweden lock horns in the Eliminator fixture of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 edition on Friday, September 17. The match will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain and starts at 12:30 PM IST.

Both sides head into this crucial match after claiming nine points to their name in the group stage and the loser of this game will be knocked out of the competition.

Norway didn’t have the best of starts to the tournament but have made amazing comeback in the recent games. They are currently on a four-match winning streak and in their last group game, they defeated Luxembourg comprehensively with a nine-wicket victory on Thursday.

On the contrary, Sweden, after a blazing start to their ECC T10 campaign, lost their way in the middle phase of the tournament. However, they managed to bounce back in their last two games and will be eager to continue that momentum in the Eliminator. They head into game after winning a closely fought encounter against Belgium, which they won by seven-wickets.

With the stakes high for both teams, a cracking contest is sure to be played in Cartama in the afternoon.

Ahead of the match between Norway vs Sweden; here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs SWE Telecast

ECC T10 T20 will not be telecasted in India.

NOR vs SWE Live Streaming

The NOR vs SWE match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOR vs SWE Match Details

The Eliminator fixture of ECC T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Friday, September 17, at 12:30 PM IST.

NOR vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammad Sher Sahak

Vice-Captain: Zabi Zahid

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Suhail Iftikhar

Batsmen: Raza Iqbal, Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Zabi Zahid

All-rounders: Azam Khalil, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Walid Ghauri

Bowlers: Prithvi Bhart, Oktai Gholami, Vinay Ravi

NOR vs SWE Probable XIs:

Norway: Raza Iqbal (C), Khizer Ahmed, Suhail Iftikhar (WK), Walid Ghauri, Ali Tafseer, Hayatullah Niazi, Wahidullah Sahak, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Waqas Ahmed, Prithvi Bhart, Vinay Ravi

Sweden: Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Imal Zuwak, Abhijit Venkatesh (C), Sami Rahmani, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Zabi Zahid, Ismaeel Zia, Humayun Kabir Jyoti (WK), Oktai Gholami

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here