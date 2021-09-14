NOR vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 14, 12:30 PM IST

NOR vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Norway and Sweden: In the sixth group A fixture of ECC T10 2021, Norway will square off against Sweden. The encounter will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 14, Tuesday at 12:30 PM IST. This will be the second time that two teams will go up against each other in the ECC T10 league.

In the last encounter, Sweden had performed brilliantly to emerge victorious by four runs. Batting first in the game, Sweden posted an above-par score of 125 runs in their ten overs. Azam Khalil was the top run-scorer with 41 runs to his credit.

Chasing 126, Norway fell to a poor start. The team kept losing their wickets at regular intervals. After a torrid start in the run chase, Norway made a comeback but in the end, lost the game by four runs. Coming into the contest on Tuesday, Norway will be hoping to change their fortunes while Sweden will look forward to continuing their winning momentum.

Ahead of the match between Norway and Sweden; here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs SWE Telecast

ECC T10 T20 will not be televised in India.

NOR vs SWE Live Streaming

The NOR vs SWE match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOR vs SWE Match Details

The sixth match of ECC T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 14, Tuesday at 12:30 PM IST.

NOR vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Azam Khalil

Vice-Captain- Vinay Ravi

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Khizer Ahmed, Suhail Iftikhar

Batsmen: Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Wahidullah Sahak

All-rounders: Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh, Vinay Ravi

Bowlers: Oktai Gholami, Syed Waqas Ahmed, Pritvhi Bhart

NOR vs SWE Probable XIs:

Norway: Suhail Iftikhar, Wahidullah Sahak, Faizan Mumtaz, Hayatullah Niazi, Vinay Ravi, Raza Iqbal (c), Khizer Ahmed (wk), Syed Waqas Ahmed, Pritvhi Bhart, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Usman Arif

Sweden: Imal Zuwak, Khalid Zahid, Khalid Azizi, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Zabi Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Oktai Gholami, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia (wk)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here