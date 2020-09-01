NOR vs WAS Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Northamptonshire will lock horns with Warwickshire on Tuesday, September 1 in their next English T20 Blast 2020 fixture. Both the teams have been on the winning side of their latest fixtures. Northamptonshire defeated Somerset by nine runs. Currently, NOR have a total of five points off three matches. Warwickshire, on the other hand, have three points off two matches. In its latest fixture, the team defeated Glamorgan by six wickets.
The Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire match will be played at the County Ground, Northampton. The outing will start from 11:00 PM.
This year the teams are as follows:
North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings
Central: Northamptonshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids, Warwickshire
South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.
NOR vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Live Score / Scorecard: FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
Both Kent and Surrey’s latest outings were a draw. Kent faced Middlesex on August 29 while Surrey was up against Essex on August 30.
English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WAS Dream11 team for Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire
English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire captain: Paul Stirling
English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire vice-captain: Josh Cobb
English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire wicket keeper: Adam Rossington
English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire batsman: Paul Stirling, Richard Levi, Sam Hain, Ian Bell
English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire all rounders: Josh Cobb, Tom Sole, Tim Bresnan
English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire bowlers: Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Jake Lintott
NOR vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire playing 11 against Warwickshire: Adam Rossington, Paul Stirling, Richard Levi, Alex Wakely, Josh Cobb, Tom Sole, Saif Zaib, Gareth Berg, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover
NOR vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020, Warwickshire playing 11 against Northamptonshire: Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Ian Bell, Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes, Jeetan Patel, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
NOR vs WAS Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NOR vs WAS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOR vs WAS Dream11 Best Picks / NOR vs WAS Dream11 Captain / NOR vs WAS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings