Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

78/4 (9.0)

England need 113 runs in 66 balls at 10.27 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

46/5 (9.4)

Warwickshire need 113 runs in 62 balls at 10.93 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

99/2 (12.0)

Somerset need 35 runs in 48 balls at 4.37 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

100/5 (12.3)

Sussex need 66 runs in 45 balls at 8.8 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

NOR vs WAS Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NOR vs WAS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOR vs WAS Dream11 Best Picks / NOR vs WAS Dream11 Captain / NOR vs WAS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

September 1, 2020, 5:23 PM IST
NOR vs WAS Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Northamptonshire will lock horns with Warwickshire on Tuesday, September 1 in their next English T20 Blast 2020 fixture. Both the teams have been on the winning side of their latest fixtures. Northamptonshire defeated Somerset by nine runs. Currently, NOR have a total of five points off three matches. Warwickshire, on the other hand, have three points off two matches. In its latest fixture, the team defeated Glamorgan by six wickets.

The Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire match will be played at the County Ground, Northampton. The outing will start from 11:00 PM.

This year the teams are as follows:

North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings

Central: Northamptonshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids, Warwickshire

South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.

NOR vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Live Score / Scorecard: FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

Both Kent and Surrey’s latest outings were a draw. Kent faced Middlesex on August 29 while Surrey was up against Essex on August 30.

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WAS Dream11 team for Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire captain: Paul Stirling

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire vice-captain: Josh Cobb

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire wicket keeper: Adam Rossington

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire batsman: Paul Stirling, Richard Levi, Sam Hain, Ian Bell

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire all rounders: Josh Cobb, Tom Sole, Tim Bresnan

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire bowlers: Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Jake Lintott

NOR vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire playing 11 against Warwickshire: Adam Rossington, Paul Stirling, Richard Levi, Alex Wakely, Josh Cobb, Tom Sole, Saif Zaib, Gareth Berg, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover

NOR vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020, Warwickshire playing 11 against Northamptonshire: Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Ian Bell, Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes, Jeetan Patel, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott

Dream11 Fantasy TipsEnglish T20 BlastEnglish T20 blast live scoreEnglish T20 Blast live streamingFantasy TipsNOR vs WAS dream11NOR vs WAS dream11 predictionNOR vs WAS dream11 teamNOR vs WAS dream11 top picksNOR vs WAS live score

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more