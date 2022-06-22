NOR vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match, June 22, 11:00 PM IST

NOR vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Northamptonshire and Warwickshire:

In the North Group match of the T20 Blast 2022, Northamptonshire will fight a battle with Warwickshire. The two teams are expected to give a tough fight on Wednesday as they have enjoyed similar fortunes in the competition so far.

Northamptonshire are occupying the third place in the North Group points tally with six wins, three losses, and two abandoned games. The team is coming into the Wednesday game after losing its last match to Derbyshire by six wickets. Northamptonshire bowlers were not up to the mark as they failed to defend 186 runs. Freddie Heldreich was the only bowler who did well by picking two wickets.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire have taken fourth place with six victories from ten league matches. They also suffered a loss against Derbyshire in their most recent T20 Blast match. After failing to defend 160 runs in 20 overs, the team endured a seven-wicket defeat.

Ahead of the match between Northamptonshire and Warwickshire, here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs WAS Telecast

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire game will not be telecast in India

NOR vs WAS Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOR vs WAS Match Details

NOR vs WAS match will be played at the County Ground in Northampton at 11:00 PM IST on June 22, Wednesday.

NOR vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Tom Taylor

Vice-Captain – Sam Hain

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Davies

Batters: Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Craig Miles

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Tom Taylor, Joshua Cobb, James Neesham

Bowlers: Jake Lintott, Freddie Heldriech, Ben Sanderson

NOR vs WAS Probable XIs:

Northamptonshire: Ben Curran, Emilio Gay, Joshua Cobb (c), Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, James Neesham, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich

Warwickshire: Craig Miles, Alex Davies (wk), Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Jake Lintott, Olly Stone, Danny Briggs, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Dan Mousley

