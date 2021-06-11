NOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction And Team Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's T20 Blast 2021, June 11 11:30 PM IST

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Northamptonshire and Worcestershire T20 Blast 2021: Northamptonshire and Worcestershire will lock horns with each other on Friday, June 11 at County Ground, Northampton. Worcestershire have played one match till now and that ended in a draw against Nottinghamshire. As a result, the two sides ended up getting one point each.

Northamptonshire will be playing their debut match in the tournament at 11:30 PM IST. The team in 2020 had finished the league at second position in Central Group with a total of 5 wins and 4 losses from 10 matches.

Ahead of the match between Northamptonshire and Worcestershire here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs WOR Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

NOR vs WOR Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the matches on the respective team’s website and official YouTube channel.

NOR vs WORMatch Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 11 at County Ground, Northampton. The game will start at 11:30 PM IST .

NOR vs WOR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain: Josh Cobb

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Adam Rossington

Batsmen – Richard Levi, Josh Cobb, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Brett D’Oliveira, Saif Zaib

Bowlers – Wayne Parnell, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Sanderson

NOR vs WORProbable XIs

Northamptonshire: Josh Cobb (C), Brandon Glover, Adam Rossington (WK), Rob Keogh, Richard Levi, Wayne Parnell, Ben Sanderson, Charlie Thurston, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White, Saif Zaib.

Worcestershire: Moeen Ali (C), Riki Wessels, Ben Cox (WK), Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Josh Tongue, Charlie Morris.

