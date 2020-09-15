NOR vs WOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOR vs WOR Dream11 Best Picks / NOR vs WOR Dream11 Captain / NOR vs WOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Northamptonshire will be up against Worcestershire on Tuesday, September 15, for their scheduled fixture in the English T20 Blast 2020. As of now, NOR have nine points in their kitty, while WOR have managed to score three points. The Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire outing will commence from 11:00 PM. Northamptonshire are currently placed at number 2 on the point table. In terms of the latest fixture, Northamptonshire were defeated by Glamargon by seven wickets. Worcestershire, who are at the last spot of the point table, were also on the losing side. The team were defeated by Birmingham Bears by six wickets on September 13. This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:

North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings

Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids

South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.

English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website

NOR vs WOR English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire: Match Details

September 15 - 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at County Ground in Northampton.

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WOR Dream11 team for Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire captain: Levi

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire vice-captain: Mitchell

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire wicket keeper: Cox, Rossington

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire batsmen: Levi, Wakely, Wessels

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire all-rounders: Cobb, Parnell, Mitchell

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire bowlers: Glover, Berg, Sanderson

English T20 Blast 2020 NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire: Brice Samba, Matthew Cash, Ben Watson, Samba Sow, Tiago Silva, Ryan Yates, Alex Mighten, Nuno da Costa, Sammy Ameobi, Joe Lolley, Michael Dawson

NOR vs WOR English T20 Blast 2020, Worcestershire playing 11 against Northamptonshire: Ben Cox, Riki Wessels, Ashton Turner, Wayne Parnell, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Joe Leach, Pat Brown, Brett D’Oliveira, Hamish Rutherford, Ross Whiteley

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOR vs WOR Dream11 Best Picks / NOR vs WOR Dream11 Captain / NOR vs WOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more