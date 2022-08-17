NOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Royal London One-Day Cup 2022, August 17, County Ground, Northampton, 3:30 pm IST

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s NOR vs WOR Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 match 48 between Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire: Worcestershire will take on Northamptonshire in the 48th match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 league on Wednesday, August 17. The fascinating encounter will be played at the County Ground in Northampton at 3:30 pm IST.

Northamptonshire has had a pretty inconsistent season so far with the side finding themselves in a mid-table position at the moment. After securing an impressive win against Glamorgan, the Will Young-led side stumbled against Kent and were defeated by 4 wickets. The openers Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay have been in fine fettle with the bat. However, the rest of the batters haven’t capitalized on the good starts that was provided by the openers.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire have had a horrid run so far, losing all their matches in the tournament. Skipper Jake Libby and the management need to get back to the drawing board to find their strongest combination. Barring wicket-keeper Ben Cox, none of the batters have scored notable runs while the bowling seems ineffective as they haven’t picked up wickets at regular intervals. It’s high time to find their feet in the tournament or they will languish at the bottom of the table.

Ahead of the match between Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire; here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs WOR Telecast

The match between Northamptonshire and Worcestershire will not be telecast in India.

NOR vs WOR Live Streaming

The match between Northamptonshire and Worcestershire will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOR vs WOR Match Details

The NOR vs WOR match will be played at the County Ground in Northampton on Wednesday, August 17, at 3:30 pm IST.

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Will Young

Vice-Captain: Tom Taylor

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Cox, Lewis McManus

Batsmen: Chris Lynn, Will Young, Ed Pollock

All-rounders: Jacques Banton, Charlie Thurston, Tom Taylor

Bowlers: Simon Kerrigan, Josh Baker, Ben Sanderson

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Possible Starting XI:

Worcestershire Predicted Starting Line-up: Jake Libby (c), Ed Pollock, Chris Lynn, Azhar Ali, Gareth Roderick, Ben Cox (wk), Joe Leach, Jacques Banton, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker

Northamptonshire Predicted Starting Line-up: Will Young (c), Lewis McManus (wk), James Sales, James Neesham, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Saif Zaib, Charlie Thurston, Brandon Glover, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson

