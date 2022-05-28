NOR-W vs DEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's T20I Nordic Cup 2022 match, May 28, 05:30 PM IST

NOR-W vs DEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022 match between Norway Women and Denmark Women:

Guttsta Wicked Cricket Club is all set to host Norway Women and Denmark Women in the Saturday match of the Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022. The game will kick off at 05:30 PM IST on May 28.

Norway Women were denied a dream start in the league. They lost their first two games against Sweden Women by eight and nine wickets respectively. To open their account in the competition, Norway Women need to come up with better performances with the bat.

In their first two games, they failed to make an impact with the bat. The team scored only 76 and 64 runs in their first 20 overs. Norway will hope for good performances from players like Ramya Immadi and Amna Dastgir

Coming to Denmark Women, they are yet to play their first Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022. The team will hope for a winning start with players like Sigrid Kirstine Buch, Luise Marie Christen, Kristine Rorsted Mos, and Ane Manon Nilssonan in their ranks.

Ahead of the match between Norway Women and Denmark Women, here is everything you need to know:

NOR-W vs DEN-W Telecast

Norway Women vs Denmark Women game will not be telecast in India

NOR-W vs DEN-W Live Streaming

The Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOR-W vs DEN-W Match Details

NOR-W vs DEN-W match will be played at the Guttsta Wicked Cricket Club at 05:30 PM IST on May 28, Saturday.

NOR-W vs DEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Ane Manon Nilssonan

Vice-Captain – Amna Dastgir

Suggested Playing XI for NOR-W vs DEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anushka Gorad

Batters: Ramya Immadi, Amna Dastgir, Sigrid Kirstine Buch, Luise Marie Christen

All-rounders: Mutaiba Ansar, Kristine Rorsted Mos, Ane Manon Nilssonan

Bowlers: Paridhi Agarwal, Hina Hussain, Ronja Thoger Nielsen

NOR-W vs DEN-W Probable XIs:

Norway Women: Mutaiba Ansar, Pooja Kumari-l, Anushka Gorad, Ayesha Hasan, Ramya Immadi, Amna Dastgir, Prachi Kumari, Hina Hussain, Farima Safi, Farial Safdar, Paridhi Agarwal

Denmark Women: Ane Manon Nilssonan, Ronja Thoger Nielsen, Divya Golechha, Natasha Cecilie Holm, Sigrid Kirstine Buch, Luise Marie Christen, Kristine Rorsted Mos, Anne-Sofie Brocksle, Charlotte Pallesen, Nita Parmar Dalgaard, Annette Braarup Lyng

