“Normal Bill Se 7 Time Jyada?” Harbhajan Singh Shocked Over Inflated Electricity Bill

Not long ago, several cases of high electricity bills were reported by renowned celebrities. During the nationwide lockdown, Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi, Pulkit Samrat, Vir Das were among the few personalities from Bollywood who had complained of insane rise in their electricity bills.

Cricketnext Staff |Trending Desk |July 27, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
“Normal Bill Se 7 Time Jyada?” Harbhajan Singh Shocked Over Inflated Electricity Bill

Harbhajan Singh, on Saturday, took to his social media account to express concern over the unexpected rise in his electricity bill.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer tagged electricity provider Adani Electricity and sarcastically asked if he was charged for the entire neighbourhood and not just his residence. He wrote, “Itna Bill pure mohalle ka lga diya kya ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum”.

The 40-year-old off-spinner also added the message he received from the power supplier’s board in his tweet. “ALERT: Your Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Bill for 152857575 of Rs. 33900.00 is due on 17-Aug-2020. To pay, login to Net/Mobile Banking>BillPay.”

Before signing off, he claimed that the bill sent to him was seven times of what it used to be, usually writing, “normal Bill se 7 time jyada ??? Wah”.

Not long ago, several cases of high electricity bills were reported by renowned celebrities. During the nationwide lockdown, Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi, Pulkit Samrat, Vir Das were among the few personalities from Bollywood who had complained of insane rise in their electricity bills.

Harbhajan Singh’s last T20 outing was in the year 2016 in Dhaka. However, he continued to be in the game by picking wickets for Chennai Super Kings last season. Despite helping his team reach finals with a decent campaign, they lost by just 1 run to Mumbai Indians.

Harbhajan will be back in game with IPL 2020 next, which will commence in the UAE September 2020 onwards.

