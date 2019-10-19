After a brief setback, Steve Smith was back to his usual self scoring a century for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield game against Tasmania at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney on Saturday (October 19).
After a stellar Ashes series where he made 774 runs in seven innings, Smith returned to Sheffield Shield action with a duck in the first innings against Queensland, before making 21 in the second.
Smith was back to his best against Tasmania, remaining unbeaten on 102 at stumps on Day 2. Moises Henriques was 116 not out as NSW reached 275 for 2 in reply to Tasmania's 268 all out.
Smith took 241 balls for his knock, and hit 11 fours.
David Warner suffered a reversal in fortunes as he fell for 1. He had begun the domestic season with 125 and 0 in the previous game, following a terrible Ashes tour where he made only 98 runs across 10 innings.
Smith walked in at 1 for 1 after Warner's dismissal in the fourth over and batted through the day. Henriques and Smith have added an unbroken 186 for the third wicket.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Normalcy Restored, Steve Smith Scores Century in Sheffield Shield Game Against Tasmania
After a brief setback, Steve Smith was back to his usual self scoring a century for New South Wales in Sheffield Shield game against Tasmania at Drummoyne Oval
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
Aussie Skipper Tim Paine Backs Steve Smith's Return to Captaincy
Cricketnext Staff | October 13, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
Justin Langer Unsure if Steve Smith Wants Australia Captaincy Back
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
Steve Smith Out For Nought Upon Return to Sheffield Shield
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019
IRE v UAEAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 20 Oct, 2019
PNG v NAMAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 T20 | Sun, 20 Oct, 2019
JER v CANAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings