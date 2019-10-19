Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

224/3 (58.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 9: UAE VS IRE

upcoming
UAE UAE
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

19 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 10: NAM VS PNG

upcoming
NAM NAM
PNG PNG

Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 11: CAN VS JER

upcoming
CAN CAN
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Normalcy Restored, Steve Smith Scores Century in Sheffield Shield Game Against Tasmania

After a brief setback, Steve Smith was back to his usual self scoring a century for New South Wales in Sheffield Shield game against Tasmania at Drummoyne Oval

Cricketnext Staff |October 19, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
Normalcy Restored, Steve Smith Scores Century in Sheffield Shield Game Against Tasmania

After a brief setback, Steve Smith was back to his usual self scoring a century for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield game against Tasmania at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney on Saturday (October 19).

After a stellar Ashes series where he made 774 runs in seven innings, Smith returned to Sheffield Shield action with a duck in the first innings against Queensland, before making 21 in the second.

Smith was back to his best against Tasmania, remaining unbeaten on 102 at stumps on Day 2. Moises Henriques was 116 not out as NSW reached 275 for 2 in reply to Tasmania's 268 all out.

Smith took 241 balls for his knock, and hit 11 fours.

David Warner suffered a reversal in fortunes as he fell for 1. He had begun the domestic season with 125 and 0 in the previous game, following a terrible Ashes tour where he made only 98 runs across 10 innings.

Smith walked in at 1 for 1 after Warner's dismissal in the fourth over and batted through the day. Henriques and Smith have added an unbroken 186 for the third wicket.

David WarnerMoises Henriquessheffield shieldsteve smithd

Related stories

Aussie Skipper Tim Paine Backs Steve Smith's Return to Captaincy
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 8:24 AM IST

Aussie Skipper Tim Paine Backs Steve Smith's Return to Captaincy

Justin Langer Unsure if Steve Smith Wants Australia Captaincy Back
Cricketnext Staff | October 13, 2019, 9:27 AM IST

Justin Langer Unsure if Steve Smith Wants Australia Captaincy Back

Steve Smith Out For Nought Upon Return to Sheffield Shield
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 11:18 AM IST

Steve Smith Out For Nought Upon Return to Sheffield Shield

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

IRE v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 20 Oct, 2019

PNG v NAM
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 T20 | Sun, 20 Oct, 2019

JER v CAN
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more